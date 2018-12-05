CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A hours-long standoff in east Charlotte ended peacefully around 11 p.m. Friday after the SWAT team made entry into an apartment. The situation began earlier in the evening around 7:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Coronado Drive.

CMPD is on scene at a Domestic Violence incident located in the 4600 block of Coronado Dr. A male armed with a firearm has barricaded himself inside an apartment, with the female victim still inside. — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 11, 2018

CMPD said 46-year-old Mark Drehs barricaded himself with a gun and help a woman hostage. He is being charged with assault by pointing a gun, 1st-degree kidnapping and assault on a female.

HOSTAGE SITUATION: off Sharon Amity Rd. A male with a firearm barricaded inside a home with one female inside. For the last two hours, at least 30 @CMPD officers on the scene. @charlottefire, SWAT & negotiators also here trying to bring this to a safe end. @wcnc live update @ 11. pic.twitter.com/RqHlfIhO0o — Rachel Lundberg (@RachelLLundberg) May 12, 2018

