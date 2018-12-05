CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A hours-long standoff in east Charlotte ended peacefully around 11 p.m. Friday after the SWAT team made entry into an apartment. The situation began earlier in the evening around 7:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Coronado Drive.
CMPD said 46-year-old Mark Drehs barricaded himself with a gun and help a woman hostage. He is being charged with assault by pointing a gun, 1st-degree kidnapping and assault on a female.
