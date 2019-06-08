SUMTER, S.C. — A five-year-old South Carolina girl is missing after police say her mom was found dead in their apartment Monday night.

Officers say the little girl is Nevaha Lashy Adams. She is 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds.

Police were called after 6 p.m. Monday after the body of Sharee Bradley, 29, was found by a family member inside her Lantana Apartments residence. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday

A suspect, 28-year-old Daunte Maurice Johnson of Charlotte, was seen fleeing the residence. He is now in custody, and online jail records show he is facing a murder charge. Police say it is unclear what, if any, role he might have with the missing girl.

Tuesday morning, the community formed a search party to go looking for the little girl. They also gathered for a prayer circle.

"Even if we don't find her today, there's always tomorrow," said Amoree Smith, a cousin of the girl who was there for the search. "We're not going to stop."

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately, the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

Editor's note: Child's name was originally written as Nevada, which News19 obtained from Sumter Police. It was corrected by family and the police department.