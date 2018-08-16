CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elderly man was rushed to the hospital after being shot multiple times with a BB gun in Charlotte.

The attack happened Monday morning as Joseph Morrison was walking in his neighborhood near the 5800 block of Nevin Road.

“I heard a pop pop,” said Morrison. “There was a thud on my back, and later on I discovered I had been shot by a bb gun, said the 76-year-old.

Doctors told him the pellet may be too risky to remove.

“There’s a 6-millimeter spherical object lodged in my throat,” Morrison told NBC Charlotte.

His wife took him to urgent care, then he was sent to another facility for X-rays.

“(They) called and said, ‘Go to the emergency room right away, we discovered there’s something in your neck’,” says Morrison.

After nearly eight hours in the ER, Morrison said doctors gave him the news.

“It would do more harm than good if they tried to take it out,” said Morrison. “It’s possible it will come out of its own free will, but we have to keep an eye on it.”

Just two days after Morrison’s incident, there was more BB gun violence. On Marlowe Avenue, two people were shot and another man was hit on Wilkinson. Police believe those two cases might be related.

“No respect for the lives,” said Morrison.

So far, no arrests have been made. Morrison said he'll continue walking, but next time he’s taking a different route.

“A BB gun can do great damage to anybody,” said Morrison. “I’m walking proof of that and I’m fortunate it was not worse than it is.”

Morrison said he plans to meet with a specialist to do some more tests to see if that BB pellet can be removed.

