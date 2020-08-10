Charlotte-Mecklenburg residents can now text 9-1-1

Texting 9-1-1 is ideal if you are deaf, hard of hearing, or your life might be endangered by speaking on the phone.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has now integrated texting capabilities into its 911 answering system, allowing residents in need of emergency services to reach a first responder via text when calling 911 is not an option.

“In the event of an emergency, we ask residents to call 9-1-1 when possible as this is the most effective way to communicate with a dispatcher and get a first responder out to you,” said CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings. “In an emergency, timeliness is critical, so please call 9-1-1 if you can; however, if you cannot talk to a dispatcher for whatever reason, text 9-1-1 so that we can continue to keep our community as safe as possible. Call 9-1-1 if you can. Text if you can’t.”

Texting 9-1-1 is ideal if you are deaf, hard of hearing, or your life might be endangered by speaking on the phone.

CMPD, along with the Charlotte Fire Department and Medic worked with AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon networks across Mecklenburg County to make text-to-911 available for residents regardless of their mobile carrier.

Incoming text-to-911 communications are answered from the same call-takers as voice calls. Texts can be transferred to the most appropriate first responder agency, either police, fire, or medic. Instructions on how to text 911 can be found here through this video.

“Having this capability, especially with our disabled and hearing-impaired community, is important,” said Deputy Director of the City of Charlotte Community Relations and the City’s Americans with Disabilities Act Coordinator Terry Bradley. “If one of us has access to critical services, then all of us must have that same access, and this gets us one step closer to that.”