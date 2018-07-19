CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte mom said a road rage confrontation with another mother boiled over to daycare -- where they were both about to drop off their children.

A 24-year-old woman, who did not want to be identified, told NBC Charlotte the other woman pulled a gun on her as they were driving down the road. The victim said her five-year-old daughter was in the car, and the suspect was carrying an even younger child.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday in Steele Creek. The issue was speed, according to the victim. China Grove Church Road has a limit of 25 miles per hour.

“I wasn’t going fast enough for her,” the victim said. “She started speeding past me.”

The heated confrontation escalated from there.

“Being a mom, I said, ‘What are you doing?’” the victim told NBC Charlotte.

That’s when the victim said the other mother pulled out a gun.

“All of a sudden, I see a right hand come out of the window and the tip of a gun,” the victim said. “She could have shot me, and then I could have had a bad car accident and killed my daughter.”

The victim said she soon realized she was taking her five-year-old daughter to the same daycare as the suspect. When they arrived, the conflict continued.

“You’re holding your child, and I’m holding my child’s hand, and you’re calling me the b-word,” said the victim.

By the time police got on scene, the suspect left. However, she has been identified.

“I removed my daughter from the daycare because I felt unsafe,” the victim said. “I wonder how her children are going to have an outlook on life because if she’s going to do this, how’s she going to teach her children?”

The victim said she planned to go to the magistrate to get an arrest warrant issued for the suspect. Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident.

