CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Organizations across our area are making a final push for Thanksgiving donations, hoping to provide those less fortunate in our area with a warm meal.

On Wednesday, volunteers collected food donations at the Coca-Cola Dog House, home to WFNZ 102.5 The Fan sports radio. The Dog House is located at 401 W Morehead Street near the Carolina Panthers stadium.

The event was all part of the 16th Annual Street Turkey’s event hosted by WFNZ. All donations supported two pantries: Loaves and Fishes and Second Harvest Food Bank.

Just down the street at the Charlotte Rescue Mission, located at 907 W. 1st Street near uptown, they’re still looking for homemade baked goods to serve at their annual free Thanksgiving meal -- which feeds up to 600 people.

“Make two homemade baked desserts, whatever your favorite is, chocolate fudge, red velvet cake, pumpkin, apple pie – and enjoy one with your family tomorrow on Thanksgiving day, but know that our community guests will be enjoying your other fabulous pie here at the Charlotte Rescue Mission,” said Reverend Tony Marciano, President and CEO of the organization.

Marciano said the meal is served restaurant-style, allowing the guests, many of whom are homeless to feel a sense of dignity while they dine.

“We’d like to give them an array of desserts. And we don’t say here’s your pumpkin pie or your apple pie, we’re going to put this on a tray as if you’re going to a fine dining restaurant and we’re going to say which one do you want? Would like you like both, how about three?” said Marciano.

Desserts can be dropped off at the Rescue Mission through 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

If you're looking for a place to enjoy a free Thanksgiving meal, Skyland Restaurant, located at 4544 South Blvd. in Charlotte, will be serving hot Thanksgiving boxes from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m on Thursday. They said all are welcome as they kick off their 12th year of helping feed the community.

