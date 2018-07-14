CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say a 15-year-old accidentally shot himself playing with a gun Friday in north Charlotte.

It happened around 1 p.m. at a home on Burton Road. Medic reported the teen suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the victim’s sister was the one who called 911, frantically reporting her brother was messing around with a gun when it went off, a bullet piercing his hand. Police have not said whose gun it was or if they have made any arrests.

Tragically, they said it’s something that happens far too often. Just one week ago, a four-year-old shot himself in the face in Myrtle Beach after finding a gun in his mom’s purse. His parents were arrested for unlawful neglect. They're awaiting trial as their son remains in critical condition.

Police said parents tend to think their children know better. They suggested secured lock boxes or other similar products.

Statistically, in the U.S., a child under 12 will die every week after getting hold of a gun.

