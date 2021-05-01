Charlotte teen creates unique boxes to help those who are grieving in honor of her late father

Chance Lauren Isler-Alexander launched P.S. I Miss You…What’s Your Story? to remind those who lost loved ones that they are not alone.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When Chance Lauren Isler-Alexander was 10 years old, her father passed away from Stage IV cancer.

“Losing somebody that I saw on daily basis was different than losing somebody that was kind of distant in my family," Alexander said.

Alexander said his death was so life-changing that she didn’t know how to handle her feelings.

That is until she decided to turn her pain into something that would help others in similar situations.

Since launching in December, Alexander and her family have sold over 100 "P.S. I Miss You…What’s Your Story?" gift boxes.

“We’re asking what is your story because not everybody's story is the same everybody has a different person they lost healing and grieving," Alexander said.

The boxes include unique items to give hope to grieving children, teens, and parents who have experienced the loss of a loved one.

“For little kids sometimes we can do colored pencils crayons," Alexander said.

Boxes for adults can include hot chocolate, scarves, gloves, candles, journals, and hot tea.