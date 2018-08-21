MINT HILL, N.C. — NBC Charlotte is putting customers on alert following several reports of thieves targeting an ATM at Fifth Third Bank in Mint Hill.

Customers said their financial information was stolen and then used to withdraw money at another location.

NBC Charlotte talked to a customer who was affected. He said he knew something was wrong about two days after using the ATM. That’s when he got an alert on his phone.

“I get a text that says somebody withdrew $300 from my account,” said Sean Brown.

Brown said, at the time, he was nowhere near an ATM; he was sitting on his couch.

“I thought maybe I lost my card, dropped it somewhere, but I looked in my wallet and it was where it was supposed to be,” said Brown.

Then he quickly backtracked and realized he was at the ATM in Mint Hill just two days earlier.

“The last time I used the card was at that ATM Thursday night, so it had to be then,” Brown told NBC Charlotte.

Brown said that’s when someone stole his financial information and then withdrew money at an ATM in the University area.

“I immediately called the bank and canceled my card,” said Brown.

Brown said he also went to Facebook and posted about what happened in Mint Hill community group pages.

“I just had a massive response of people that had the same issue,” said Brown. “There’s still people responding now; my phone keeps dinging every five minutes like, ‘Hey thanks man’.”

On Monday afternoon, a Fifth Third spokeswoman confirmed the bank was aware of the situation. She said in any fraud case, the company cooperates with authorities, but she couldn’t immediately confirm whether police were contacted.

Just days ago, the FBI warned about global cyber crimes involving criminals who hack into ATMs to gain financial information. However, the Fifth Third spokeswoman told NBC Charlotte the issue at the Mint Hill location was not believed to be related to the FBI warning.

She said that ATM was closed on Monday until a technician could make sure it was safe for customers. Brown said he normally checks out ATMs for anything suspicious.

“I’ll pull on there because the little skimmers will come right off,” said Brown. “I didn’t do it this one particular time because I was in a hurry.”

Brown said he filed a claim with the bank to get his money back. NBC Charlotte checked with Mint Hill Police who said they did not have any such crimes reported to them at this point.

