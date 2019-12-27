LOS ANGELES — A 10-year-old girl died after going into cardiac arrest on a plane bound to Seattle from Los Angeles, California.

The girl was on Delta flight 2423 Thursday night when she went into cardiac arrest, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The plane was in the air for only a few minutes before turning around in Southern California to head back to LAX.

Paramedics arrived at LAX just before 6 p.m. and were unable to revive the girl. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not known where the girl is from.

The plane landed at Sea-Tac early Friday morning.

Terry Fisher, a passenger on the plane, said, "every time I started saying 'woe is me," I started thinking about this young girl and what her family is going through..."

The Los Angeles Police Department is handling the investigation.