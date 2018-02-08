TAMPA, Fla. - A young child has died after being found unconscious in the Hillsborough River.

Police say a woman believed to be the child's mother dumped her into the river. That woman is in custody.

"She was walking not far from the scene," police said in a statement. "She is in custody, but has provided little information at this point."

Officers responded to initial reports of a child being thrown from a bridge.

"The TPD dive team went to the scene at N. Rome Avenue and W. Aileen Street," police said. "At approximately 4:30 p.m., a dive team member discovered an unconscious child submerged about 75 feet off shore."

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for updates.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 WTSP