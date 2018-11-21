COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — 35 seconds; that's all it took.

New video shows a Georgia mother walk into a gas station Sunday night. What you don’t see are her three-year-old daughter and an eight-week-old puppy tucked away in the backseat of her car.

Seconds after walking away, a man gets inside the car and drives away. No arrests have been made, but the little girl and puppy were found safe, dropped off a few miles away.

“You just don't think about it happening, and you hear about it on the news, but you never think it's going to happen to you and when it does it's like panic mode,” mom Sidni Anglin said.

Safety is the top priority for the 54 million Americans hitting the road this Thanksgiving holiday. North Carolina Highway Patrol is placing troopers every 20 miles along major interstates Wednesday, November 21 through Sunday, November 25.

Last year, Thanksgiving patrols netted more than 40,000 traffic tickets and almost 700 felony arrests.

Charlotte Douglas expects to see an additional 10,000 passengers fly the friendly skies. The airport is urging fliers to arrive early in anticipation of limited parking and congested roads.

“Drivers will encounter less road construction as the department is suspending most road and lane closures on major highways from Tuesday, Nov. 20 until Monday, Nov. 26.," NCDOT said.

© 2018 WCNC