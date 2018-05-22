CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Tariq Bokhari, who represents District 6 for the Charlotte City Council, recently had a chance to see what police deal with every day up close.

“I literally left there changed; I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it since then.” he said.

Bokhari said in light of recent events, like budget talks for police pay increases and the recent firestorm over tweets made by fellow council member LaWana Mayfield, it was important for him to show Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police his support.

“This is a different class of employee, and we need to take care of them,” said Bokhari.

He asked Police Chief Putney if he could ride along with officers from the metro division on Charlotte’s west side. What he saw was life-changing, according to Bokhari. He chronicled what he saw that night -- everything from domestic calls to someone being shot.

“It was just this world-wind of emotion that made me realize they are the best of us,” Bokhari said.

He planned to edit a documentary about that night and will release it soon. Bokhair added he planned to ask the city council to give officers more than the 6.5 percent raise that's currently being considered.

