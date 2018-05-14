CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A city employee was nearly run over during a parking ticket dispute in Charlotte.

Police said the suspect intentionally tried to drive into the worker after he was issued a parking ticket Sunday morning in the 400 block of E. 5th Street.

The victim told police he had to jump out of the way to avoid the suspect’s truck. Police said the suspect warned the 21-year-old Park It! employee he would run him over if he got the ticket.

Earlier this month, the Defenders team investigated the number of unpaid parking tickets in Charlotte, and we found the city was owed nearly $400,000 in unpaid tickets in 2017 -- according to the Charlotte Department of Transportation.

In November, NBC Charlotte talked to another Park It! employee who was assaulted on the job.

“It’s a risk we all take every day,” Matthew Parker told NBC Charlotte at the time.

Parker said he was sent to the hospital with a concussion after giving out a parking ticket on South Caldwell in uptown.

“He (the suspect) was acting very belligerent, so I started walking away, and he struck me in the back of the head,” Parker said.

So far, there have been no arrests in the recent case.

