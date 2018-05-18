CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Members of the Republican National Committee along with Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law, toured Charlotte for the past three days -- checking out the city as a possible site for the 2020 Republican Convention.

Democratic Mayor Vi Lyles led the group on a tour that included stops at the Spectrum Center where the 2012 Democratic Convention was held. The group also visited the Convention Center where the press was housed for the DNC as well as the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

On Thursday night, they had dinner at the Charlotte Motor Speedway and breakfast was at the Kimpton Hotel Friday morning. That building wasn’t even built when the Democrats came to town.

Democratic City Councilman James Mitchell said this is a truly bipartisan effort to convince the Republicans to come to Charlotte.

“As chairman of the economic development committee, it is my goal to always sell our city,” Mitchell said.

Lara Trump is from North Carolina, and she added her own sales pitch to committee members.

Republican Senator Thom Tills couldn’t make it the tour because Congress was in session. In a statement, he said it “is truly a bipartisan effort to showcase the Queen City and demonstrate its ability to host world-class events.”

The Republican National Committee is expected to decide on a host city during its summer meeting in July.

