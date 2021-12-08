City of Charlotte to host yard waste bag exchange on Saturday

The city announced on May 5 that Solid Waste Services would no longer accept plastic bags for yard waste.

City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services will host a yard waste bag exchange event on Saturday, Dec. 11 for residents who receive city collection. Residents will be able to exchange their plastic yard waste bags for kraft paper bags. The event and paper bags are free. The event will take place from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 1200 Otts Street.

The city announced on May 5 that Solid Waste Services would no longer accept plastic bags for yard waste. Additionally, Solid Waste Services no longer provides courtesy collections for residents who still use plastic bags. Residents who continue to use plastic bags are subject to a minimum fine of $150 per the Charlotte City Code.

Residents also have the option of disposing of yard waste by taking the items in paper bags or reusable containers to one of the four Mecklenburg County full-service recycling centers. Fees may be charged when disposing at the full-service centers.

