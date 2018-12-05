CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There’s a standoff over scooters in the Queen City.

A company called Lime launched an electric scooter sharing program on Tuesday, but it was never approved. The city said the scooters had to be off the streets by the end of Friday.

NBC Charlotte spoke with several city leaders who all seem to be in favor of the scooters but say that doesn’t mean Lime can just launch them without any kind of regulation.

“It’s frustrating when a company decides that it doesn’t want to follow the rules,” city councilman Larken Egleston said.

Not going away quietly, Lime sent its users an email saying the city is threatening to shut the scooter program down. However, the city says that email doesn’t tell the full story.

“There’s a process by which we need to permit, and make sure folks who use these services and scooters are safe and that we have policies and protocols around how they’re going to be used,” Egleston said.

The city said Lime ignored those processes. In an email, the company said it's working with local businesses to place the scooters on private property. But that doesn’t account for riders discarding the scooters on public sidewalks or streets after use.

Charlotte isn’t the only city with a scooter problem. Lime also debuted them in Austin and San Francisco reportedly without permission.

“If they [Lime] want to continue this level of arrogance, we’ll impound their scooters and send them packing,” San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin said.

Charlotte city leaders are not taking the same hardline stance -- yet. NBC Charlotte was told they prefer Lime to respect the cease and desist order.

The city will wait until Saturday to see if the scooters show up again to determine how they’ll move forward. Meanwhile, three other scooter sharing companies are in discussions with the city to bring scooters to Charlotte through the right channels.

