A big race weekend is a wrap in the Queen City, now officials are racing to cleanup the mess left behind.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fans WERE BACK IN the parking lots, grandstands, and the in-field campground during the two-day race weekend.

"It was a joy to have all of our fans back in full capacity. We've been waiting almost two full years. Lots of smiling facing, lots of happy fans this weekend."

More fans, translates to more trash.

Director of Operations Garret Carter says the cleanup process is quite amusing.

"We always find tent frames, grills, we find a few couches, recliners, things like that we have to discard after the race."

The race is over and the fans are leaving as you can see right now, and there's still some trash to clean up. The agreement is to be back to business within 48 hours.

Carter says their recycling program with Coca-Cola makes cleaning up efficient.

"Whether it's plastic, PET, aluminum, goes right back to their bottling plant right here in Charlotte."

Carter says the recycling program is next level and he's already seen a change with fans."

As we're seeing a new generation of fans, they are a little bit more tidy than when we had a bunch of people here 20 years ago."