SHELBY, N.C. -- A celebrated Cleveland County Sheriff K-9 received a special retirement gift after years of catching bad guys, finding missing children and sniffing out illegal drugs.

Cleveland County Deputy Steve Bonino and his K-9 partner, Lyken, worked together for five years and developed a close bond.

"We have emotional times at work, and there have been several instances where it's been rough," Deputy Bonino said. "It's just an awesome feeling to be able to open the back door and just pet on him and love on him like a dog so it's very therapeutic for me."

But the criminals who cross Lyken may have needed therapy after hearing his ferocious bark.

"When [criminals] heard him bark or they saw him, they quickly threw their hands up in the air and came out," Deputy Bonino recalled

Lyken's now eight-years-old, which is the average retirement age for K-9's, but instead of spending his golden years with a stranger, Sheriff Alan Norman asked Deputy Bonino if he wanted to adopt Lyken as his family pet. Deputy Bonino immediately said yes.

"Lyken's my boy," Deputy Bonino said. "He holds a special place in my heart."

Deputy Bonino's already training a new K-9 to be his partner for years to come.

