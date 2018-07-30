CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. -- Closing arguments for the high-profile murder trial involving 3-year-old Jordyn Dumont are set to begin Monday.

Prosecutors said she was killed by her mother's boyfriend, William McCullen, in Gaston County back in August 2016.

Dumont's body was found buried just a few hundred yards away from her mother's Bessemer City home. McCullen was supposed to be watching the 3-year-old but told investigators the little girl disappeared when he fell asleep.

After Dumont's body was discovered, McCullen was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Last week, prosecutors presented video evidence of what they described as McCullen confessing to killing the toddler.

In the video, McCullen is heard explaining he wanted to give Jordyn food immediately after, but she refused to eat.

"All she said is no, and she don't backtalk a lot, but that always made me mad," McCullen said. "It pissed me off that she said no."

Last week, jurors also got to see the clothes the little was wearing when she was killed and photos from the crime scene.

Sessions will continue Monday as the state and defense attorneys will present their closing arguments. After that, the jury will start the process of deliberations.

