Friday will end the week with clouds and a few scattered showers or storms by late in the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with just a 30% chance of rain.

The weekend will be very active with scattered late day storms Saturday. Some of the storms Saturday could be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail. The big factor will be how much early sunshine we get to fuel these storms.

Sunday more showers with heavy rain late in the day with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Next week there will be a 50-60% chance of scattered late day and evening showers or storms every day. Due to the clouds and rain chance temperatures will be only in the low to mid-80s. The average high temperature is still around 89°.

Copyright 2018 WCNC