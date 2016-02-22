Mostly cloudy and muggy today with an increasing rain chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s across the region. Showers and storms are possible this evening, with the rain chance around eighty percent. Look for more of the same Tuesday, with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

Wednesday should be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and storms. Afternoon temperatures will again be in the mid-80s. There's a seventy percent chance of showers and storms during the evening Wednesday. Thursday should be partly sunny, hot, and humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Rain chance will be around forty percent.

From Friday through the upcoming weekend, high temperatures will be close to 90 each afternoon, with the possibility of showers and thunderstorms. There's a better chance of rain Sunday afternoon and evening.

Copyright 2018 WCNC