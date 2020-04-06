Cluster of COVID-19 cases reported at Cadwell County fire department

Data shows Caldwell County has 181 COVID-19 cases with six of them coming from the fire department.

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Caldwell County is reporting a cluster of COVID-19 cases at a local fire department.

According to officials, Sawmills Fire and Rescue has six cases associated with the fire department. Data shows Caldwell County has 181 COVID-19 cases with six of them coming from the fire department.

“Sawmills Fire/Rescue has taken every possible step to protect everyone associated with their department. They continue to work closely with us to ensure every precaution is taken and their volunteers and community are protected,” said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin.

According to the fire department, it appears that most of the exposures were from outside sources and some of the cases are showing no signs or symptoms.

"As always, the main focus is on the safety of the members and the safety of the community we serve," a statement from the department read. "Since March, every member has taken their temperature as they enter the building, there has been no access to the public inside the building, cleaning and disinfecting has been done daily and the entire department is decontaminated every Sunday."