Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Charlotte Fire are pooling their resources to find a missing elderly man.

Thomas Davis, 89, was last seen at his home in the 7000 block of Bullock Drive. His son reported his disappearance. On Wednesday night, police thought Davis may have been walking in the Coulwood and Pawcreek area of west Charlotte.

Have you seen this man? Thomas Davis, 89, has been missing since last night. He is is believed to be walking in the Coulwood and Pawcreek area of West Charlotte. He suffers from cognitive issues and may be lost.



Please call 911 if you see him or know his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/ACgs7D7TMc — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 16, 2018

Davis was paralyzed on his right side after a stroke. Authorities believe he does not have the ability to find his way home.

"It's getting hot out here, probably dehydrated. Just not knowing is really the worst part of it,” said Rob Cannon, Battalion Chief with Charlotte Fire.

CFD and CMPD are working closely to coordinate the search for Mr. Davis. pic.twitter.com/5gBdIkAPfH — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) August 16, 2018

Davis was wearing gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt. If you see him, call 911, Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or Detective Tuttle at 704-336-8340.

