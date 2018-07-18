CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was charged in the shooting of a six-year-old girl in north Charlotte over the weekend.

Deontaye Smith, 25, was taken into custody on July 17 after arriving at the courthouse on unrelated charges. He was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Smith was also served warrants for drug charges and a shooting that happened on May 18.

On Saturday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call of a shooting on Sunstone Drive. According to the girl's grandmother, the six-year-old was leaving when a vehicle pulled up in the neighborhood and opened fire.

The girl's grandmother told NBC Charlotte her house had been shot at multiple times over the last six years.

NBC Charlotte learned Smith has been arrested nine times in Mecklenburg County. Charges included trafficking cocaine, selling marijuana, reckless driving, resisting arrest and communicating threats.

