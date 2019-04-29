CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

1. Three people were killed and two were hurt in three separate shootings in Charlotte Sunday. No arrests have been made

Two of the victims were women. The first shooting happened off Catherine Simmons Avenue in north Charlotte around 1 o'clock. When police got to the scene, they found 40-year-old Daimeon Johnson shot to death.

A little while later, CMPD responded to a shooting on Snow Lane in east Charlotte. Officers said 21-year-old Shalecia Shav'ea Williams was shot dead. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The third homicide of the day happened at the Extended Stay America hotel on Yorkmont Road in southwest Charlotte. A woman and man were found shot in a room. The woman was pronounced dead at the hotel.

No arrests have been made in any of these investigations. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

The mother told NBC Charlotte she was ready to protect her kids if need be. She's concerned about the safety of her family after this happened.

Video shows the man walking right up to the door and start kicking it in. The mom told WCNC that when this was happening, she and her two youngest children were right behind the door.

"My first instinct was to protect my kids, I had two little kids sitting right in front of my door," she said.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video is asked to call the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-334-1600.

"Avengers: Endgame" has been out for less than a week and people are desperate to avoid spoilers.

Fans have gone to desperate measures to avoid getting spoiled, from creating the #DontSpoilTheEndgame hashtag to deleting their social media accounts entirely.

One teacher has gone viral for posting a lengthy note warning his students not to discuss the movie around him. Twitter user @kamilious posted an image of the sign on her classroom's door.

These teachers are taking 'Endgame' spoilers seriously for a reason. The film is the 22nd in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the culmination of 11 years of movies. Even the directors of the film wrote a letter urging fans not to spoil the film for people who wouldn't get a chance to watch it opening weekend.

Officials say he fell off a pontoon boat while on Mountain Island Lake Sunday afternoon. Emergency personnel arrived at the scene within a few minutes.

A family that was boating on the water told fire officials a teen with them fell overboard and never resurfaced.

The fire department said the boat was anchored and not moving at the time but boy officials say the boy was not wearing a life preserver.

There is another recall for blood pressure medications due to possible contamination by an impurity that could cause cancer. It's the third such recall announcement this month and one of two dozen since last July.

Teva Pharmaceuticals announced Friday it is recalling 35 lots of bulk Losartan Potassium USP Tablets. There are six lots of 25 mg strength and 29 lots of 100 mg strength.

The company says the impurity is N-Nitroso-N-methyl-4-aminobutyric acid (NMBA). Teva said it was found in six lots of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufactured by Hetero Labs Limited that is above the Food and Drug Administration’s acceptable exposure limit.

"Based on the available information, the risk of developing cancer in a few patients following long-term use of the product cannot be ruled out," Teva's recall said, adding that it has not received any reports of adverse effects related to the recall.