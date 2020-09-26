CMPD investigating fatal crash in east Charlotte

Police were called to a crash just before 10 p.m. Friday near the 5300 block of North Sharon Amity Road.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle accident involving two cars Friday night in east Charlotte.

Police were called to a crash just before 10 p.m. near the 5300 block of North Sharon Amity Road. When officers arrived, they located a 2001 Cadillac SRX and 1993 Honda Accord which had been involved in the crash.

According to CMPD preliminary investigation, the Honda was traveling northeast on North Sharon Amity Road when it struck a raised center median. The Honda then struck a curb on the right side of the roadway and then hit the center median again. The Honda then crossed into the southwest lanes of North Sharon Amity Road and into the path of the Cadillac. Police said after the Honda hit the Cadillac, the driver of the Honda was ejected from the vehicle.

Both drivers sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. Medic transported them to the hospital where the driver of the Honda, 27-year-old Manuel Guadalupe Fuentes was pronounced deceased.

His family has been notified of his death.

The CMPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was contacted to conduct an investigation into the crash.

Police said speed and alcohol use are not contributing factors for the driver of the Cadillac. Evidence gathered at the scene by police indicates Fuentes was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Speed is a suspected, contributing factor for the driver of the Honda, and it is unknown if Manuel Fuentes was impaired at the time of the collision; however, test results are pending.