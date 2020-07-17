x
CMPD looking for missing 89-year-old woman

CMPD is looking for Eloise Delores Davi who was last seen Thursday afternoon leaving her home in the Prosperity Church neighborhood.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 89-year-old woman.

CMPD is looking for Eloise Delores Davi who was last seen Thursday afternoon leaving her home in the Prosperity Church neighborhood.

Davis is driving a white 2012 Toyota Corolla with N.C. tags: DHE-3042. Police said Davis has yet to return home and might be trying to get to her former address in Salisbury.  

She was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt and blue pants. She is five feet and three inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has gray hair. Davis may be wearing a black cap, such as the one she is wearing in the provided photo.

CMPD said Davis has been diagnosed with cognitive issues, and her family is concerned about her welfare.

Anyone with information on Davis' whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.  

