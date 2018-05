CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Officers responded to a standoff in east Charlotte Friday night. It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Coronado Drive.

CMPD said a man with a gun barricaded himself inside an apartment with a woman inside. The SWAT team was activated, police said.

CMPD is on scene at a Domestic Violence incident located in the 4600 block of Coronado Dr. A male armed with a firearm has barricaded himself inside an apartment, with the female victim still inside. — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 11, 2018

