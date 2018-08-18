CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend, uptown will be covered in color as the annual Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade weaves through the streets.

More than 150,000 people are expected to attend Sunday's parade -- making it the biggest in the city.

The annual event promotes pride and diversity in the LGBTQ community. With a direct impact of $4.3 million to the economy, the festival also is a welcome financial boost. Nearby hotels, gas stations and restaurants will all see bumps in their bottom line over the weekend.

As for security, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they are ramping up efforts and staff to keep people safe. Officers said other events help keep the force on its toes.

“I think we’ve got really used to large-scale events coming to the city from tournaments to ball games, to the festivals, protest, demonstrations. That means were pretty skilled at putting the appropriate resources and staffing in place and to have an appropriate response to that whatever we have deal with.”

The festival on S. Tryon St. between Trade St. and Stonewall St. runs from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

