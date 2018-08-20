CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released video Monday of a shooting suspect in uptown over the weekend.

The video showed the suspect firing shots and running away, wearing a green t-shirt with yellow words, dark pants, a ball cap and a red backpack.

Investigators said the suspect shot 32-year-old Tony Davis in the back on Saturday around 2:30 a.m. in the area of 4th St. and Brevard St. He was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and later charged with possession of cocaine.

Officers determined the shooting was drug-related with no connection to any of the Charlotte Pride Festival events.

If you have any information about this case, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You can also submit a tip online.

