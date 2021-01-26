CMPD searching for armed robbery suspects

Detectives believe these suspects may have been involved in multiple robbery cases.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for two armed robbery suspects.

According to police, the robbery happened last Thursday, Jan. 21 at around 8:00 p.m. Police report two suspects, armed with weapons, entered the Smart Pawn & Jewelry located at 7025 South Blvd and took some personal property from the business.

Police said the first suspect described as a heavyset male, approximately 5’10. Police said the second suspect was described as a thin male, approximately 5’11. Both suspects were last seen leaving in a vehicle that was later located unoccupied, police said. Detectives believe these suspects may have been involved in multiple robbery cases.

CMPD’s Armed Robbery Unit asks anyone in the community who knows the suspect pictured below to call 9-1-1. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.