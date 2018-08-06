CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- One of the suspects in a shoplifting-turned hit-and-run incident that seriously injured a father and son outside a grocery store in south Charlotte turned himself in on Thursday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said 21-year-old Noah Llambias was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, aid and abet larceny and hit and run/failure to remain at an accident with serious injury. His first court appearance was scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Two other suspects were identified in the case and remained on the run. 21-year-old Isaiah Staley had an outstanding warrant for leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury. 20-year-old Ralph Hall was wanted for leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury and larceny.

CMPD released photos of the suspects and a car in April. Police said a case of Bud Light was stolen from Harris Teeter at Blakeney Village, and a father and son were hit by the getaway vehicle when the suspects took off.

The victims were in and out of the hospital; the father had a skull fracture.

If you have any information on the other two suspects, call CMPD at 704-336-3042 (ext. 7) or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

