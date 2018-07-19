CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The search for a man who disappeared after a bicycle ride last Wednesday is suspended for the night, according to city officials Monday.

Charles Pfeiler, 48, was last seen leaving his home on Ashton Gate Drive on a grey Trek mountain style bike.

Pfeiler is listed at 5-foot-10, weighs about 195 pounds and has brown hair. Police had spent all weekend and Monday searching for Pfeiler before suspending its search for the night due to weather.

Anyone with information on Pfeiler is asked to call CMPD at 704-336-4978.

