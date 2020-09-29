CMPD to stop using tear gas for crowd control

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings told city leaders that the department is doing away with its use of tear gas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Chief Johnny Jennings told city leaders Tuesday that the department is doing away with its use of tear gas.

Jennings said the will still have pepper spray as an option to disperse crowds who refuse to leave.

In the controversy over CMPD's use of chemical agents on protesters, the department launched a review after an incident involving a group of protesters in Uptown this summer.

A Facebook Live video from June 2 showed protesters struggling to escape police tear gas after becoming "bottlenecked" in uptown Charlotte.

Earlier in the month, Chief Jennings said he feels whenever a controversial police encounter happens in the country, it tends to shine a negative light on police departments across the board, which he said does get frustrating.

"It's frustrating to us just as much as it is to the community when you see social injustice and see police brutality," Jennings said.

But for police departments, he said it tends to have a ripple effect.