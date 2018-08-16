Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Charlotte Fire pooled their resources this week to search for a missing elderly man.
On Friday evening, the department tweeted Thomas Davis had been found.
The 89-year-old was last seen at his home in the 7000 block of Bullock Drive. His son reported his disappearance. On Wednesday night, police thought Davis may have been walking in the Coulwood and Pawcreek area of west Charlotte.
Davis was paralyzed on his right side after a stroke. Authorities believed he did not have the ability to find his way home.
"It's getting hot out here, probably dehydrated. Just not knowing is really the worst part of it,” said Rob Cannon, Battalion Chief with Charlotte Fire.
