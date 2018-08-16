Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Charlotte Fire pooled their resources this week to search for a missing elderly man.

On Friday evening, the department tweeted Thomas Davis had been found.

After a multi-day search, missing person Mr. Thomas Davis has been located. Thanks to the entire community in this effort. — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) August 17, 2018

The 89-year-old was last seen at his home in the 7000 block of Bullock Drive. His son reported his disappearance. On Wednesday night, police thought Davis may have been walking in the Coulwood and Pawcreek area of west Charlotte.

Have you seen this man? Thomas Davis, 89, has been missing since last night. He is is believed to be walking in the Coulwood and Pawcreek area of West Charlotte. He suffers from cognitive issues and may be lost.



Please call 911 if you see him or know his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/ACgs7D7TMc — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 16, 2018

Davis was paralyzed on his right side after a stroke. Authorities believed he did not have the ability to find his way home.

"It's getting hot out here, probably dehydrated. Just not knowing is really the worst part of it,” said Rob Cannon, Battalion Chief with Charlotte Fire.

CFD and CMPD are working closely to coordinate the search for Mr. Davis. pic.twitter.com/5gBdIkAPfH — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) August 16, 2018

