CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A school in northeast Charlotte will be closed on Thursday because of a burst pipe.

Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said the incident at a key building at Governors' Village resulted in a loss of heat and some flooding.

Both the upper and lower campuses will shut down Thursday. A makeup day has been scheduled for Wednesday, December 19.

"CMS understands that closing school can cause disruptions to family schedules. This decision was made to protect student and staff safety, well-being and health," CMS said in a statement.

