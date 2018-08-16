Parents and administrators at more than 230 area schools fell short in making sure all kindergarteners had their required shots within the first 30 days of school last year, potentially putting the health of their classmates and the entire community at risk.

Those 230 schools equate to 60 percent of all schools in the Charlotte area.

"If a school has a large number of students who aren't vaccinated against a specific disease, this increases the chance that this infection can circulate (spread) among the school community," said Mecklenburg County Health Department Pediatrician Dr. Meg Sullivan.

"While those students who are already immunized are largely protected, there is now an increased risk of spreading the infection to those who are not immune to the disease. This risk is especially significant for those students who have medical conditions that prevent them from being vaccinated and may be particularly vulnerable to the complications of the infection," said Dr. Sullivan.

"Conversely, in schools where a very high percentage of students are vaccinated, this helps significantly decrease the chance an infection or outbreak of a vaccine-preventable disease occurs among the school community. In other words, when students get vaccinated, they not only protect themselves, but they can also help protect their classmates and school community," Dr. Sullivan added.

According to state law, students entering kindergarten must be up-to-date on their shots within the first 30 days of school. The rule is mandated to help prevent outbreaks of disease. Those who fail to get vaccinated can't return to school until their shots are up-to-date.

"I don't think I can state enough just how important vaccines are," Dr. Sullivan said. "It provides protection for close contacts, for classmates, for entire schools and for entire communities."

Schools are required to tell the state how many students failed to get their required immunizations within the first month of school. State numbers from last school year show kindergarteners at more than 1,000 schools across North Carolina -- public, private and charter -- failed to secure 100 percent compliance.

Many of those schools didn't even come close to that goal, according to the data.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools was home to the most non-compliant schools last year, according to the numbers. Of the 76 students enrolled in kindergarten at Renaissance West STEAM Academy last school year, only 12 percent secured their shots in time, according to public records. Elizabeth Lane and Idlewild Elementary schools, home to twice as many kindergarteners, secured just 60 percent compliance, according to public records.

"That's hard for me to imagine that that many students in kindergarten aren't vaccinated," CMS Coordinated School Health Specialist Monica Adamian said. "That's absolutely astounding to have that many students."

CMS believes the numbers are skewed because of a possible reporting error by its schools. The district cited a state reporting form that can be confusing but acknowledged there is clearly room for improvement.

"If it's accurate I would say more work needs to be done to make sure that families understand why it's important to vaccinate students," Adamian said. "Every year we do work diligently throughout the year to get the word out. If we could get everybody immunized on time, that's what's acceptable to us. That's what our goal is."

Perfection, while difficult, is attainable. 154 area schools had 100 percent compliance within the first 30 days last year, according to state records.

The district partners with the health department in an effort to get kids immunized. Two clinics are scheduled for next month.

Sept. 8 at Beatties Ford Road Health Department and Sept. 15 at Billingsley Rd. Health Department, both from 8am-5pm

Parents need to bring kids vaccination record, proof of insurance (Medicaid, Medicare, HMO card), proof of income (W-2, pay check stub), personal ID (driver's license, birth certificate, etc.)

There are other vaccination clinics throughout the county if you can't make it to the health department clinics

The Back to School Options Fair is scheduled for Aug. 23 at Weeping Willow AME Zion Church

You have 30 days from the first day of school to get required vaccinations

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC