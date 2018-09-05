CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Local teachers are asking for community support as they prepare for the March for Students and Rally for Respect on May 16 in Raleigh.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Association of Educators plans to bus hundreds of teachers to the capital city, but it needs funds to make it happen.

A GoFundMe page has been set up with a goal of raising $5,000 for the cost of at least four charter buses. About 3,000 teachers from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are expected to attend, but page organizer Kevin Poirier said only about 400 will be able to ride on the buses due to the limited capacity.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the page had raised a little more than $1,000.

Tracy Grissom-Lewis, parent of a West Charlotte High School student, is helping lead the charge to advocate for more funding for teachers to attend.

“We have to support them [teachers] in order for our children to be successful,” Grissom-Lewis said, “so it’s very important to me.”

Grissom-Lewis said she has been very impressed with how much the teachers at West Charlotte High School care about her son and other students. She said supporting them is the least she can do.

"I hope that they will get the backing that they need,” Grissom-Lewis added. “I hope that they will receive the money that they deserve because so many of them are coming out of their pockets with money."

Another GoFundMe page is set up to help teachers in Union County afford the opportunity to go to the rally. Union County Public Schools are still in session May 16, and according to the GoFundMe page, teachers will use the money raised to pay the $50 it costs to take a personal day.

An official with Union County Public Schools said the district is continuing to monitor the situation with teachers and leave requests for May 16.

