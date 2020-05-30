CNN Center damaged, becomes target of Atlanta protest

The majority of the protesters are displaying peace.

ATLANTA — The CNN Center in Atlanta has become a target of destruction for some rogue demonstrators in Atlanta Friday evening. Watch the protest live, here.

An organized demonstration to protest the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery began around 3 p.m. and was organized to march from the Centennial Olympic Park area to the Georgia State Capitol a few blocks away. That crowd then marched back toward to the park.

Most of the demonstrators were restrained and did not damage property. However, some gathered around the CNN Center that is located next to the park and began engaging with officers. Video from SkyTracker11 showed bottles and other items being thrown at officers. Those officers chose to back further down the sidewalk and not respond aggressively.

The big, red CNN logo outside the building was climbed on and spray painted. An American flag was burned in front of the building. Then, those same cameras saw spray paint on the building. Glass on the building was also broken.

Through this all, Atlanta Police Department officers did not respond with riot gear to clear the crowd.

Atlanta Police Department sent the following statement:

We continue to monitor protestors on Centennial Olympic Park Drive near Marietta Street. The demonstration began peacefully with protestors marching from Centennial Olympic Park to the Capitol and back. Upon returning to Centennial Olympic Park, the majority of protestors entered into the park while a portion walked south on Centennial Olympic Park Drive where they surrounded an officer inside his patrol vehicle. Additional officers arrived and began to push protestors back away from the vehicle, which led to a number of scuffles between police and protestors and at least three arrests. One officer was pushed to the ground and sustained minor injuries. It does appear pepper spray was utilized several times during the confrontation. Currently, we are attempting to allow the protestors to continue with a peaceful demonstration. Officers have been subjected to water bottles, eggs and other items being thrown at them. However we remain hopeful this activity will cease and there will be no need for further arrests or clashes with protestors.

11Alive has reached out to CNN for comment.

Protesters seek justice for death of George Floyd in Atlanta - May 29, 2020 1/52

2/52

3/52

4/52

5/52

6/52

7/52

8/52

9/52

10/52

11/52

12/52

13/52

14/52

15/52

16/52

17/52

18/52

19/52

20/52

21/52

22/52

23/52

24/52

25/52

26/52

27/52

28/52

29/52

30/52

31/52

32/52

33/52

34/52

35/52

36/52

37/52

38/52

39/52

40/52

41/52

42/52

43/52

44/52

45/52

46/52

47/52

48/52

49/52

50/52

51/52

52/52 1 / 52