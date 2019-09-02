SANDUSKY (WTOL) - Columbus Day will no longer be a paid holiday for city workers in Sandusky, but election day will be.

According to the Sandusky Register, the change was made at a recent public meeting.

"We are swapping them to prioritize Voting Day as a day off so that our employees can vote,” city manager Eric Wobser told the Register. “It’s also because Columbus Day has become controversial, and many cities have eliminated it as a holiday.”

According to a Law Department letter posted on the City of Sandusky website, the three unions representing city workers agreed to the change in recent contract negotiations.

Election day is typically the first Tuesday in November.

Columbus Day recognizes the anniversary of Christopher Columbus arrival in the Americas and generally falls in the second week of October.

In a Facebook post the City of Sandusky said, “Sandusky is proud to recognize Election Day as a holiday. What better way to celebrate the value of our employees and citizens than by removing barriers for them to participate in the greatest of American innovations, our democracy.”

