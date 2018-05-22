GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- People throughout Gaston County continued to grieve after a prominent businessman was accused of ramming his car into a crowded restaurant Sunday, killing two and hurting three of his family members.

Roger Self remained in the Gaston County Jail on charges of first-degree murder after Bessemer City Police said he drove his SUV through the Surf & Turf Lodge, killing his daughter, Gaston County Sheriff's Deputy Katelyn Self, and his daughter-in-law, Amanda Self, a CaroMont Regional Medical Center emergency room nurse.

In addition, Self's wife, Dianne Self, and his son, Josh Self, sustained critical injuries and were recovering at area hospitals.

Marie Brown lived next to Roger Self for almost a decade, and she said his house was a bevy of activity.

"Everything was about the grandkids, and you could hear them laughing and playing and having a good time in their yard," Brown recalled. "You kinda wanted to go over there and join them!"

She recalled her first thought when her husband told her about Self's arrest.

"Okay, there's something wrong because Roger would never do that," Brown remembered thinking. "He would never ever, ever hurt his family on purpose."

The family's pastor, Venture Church's Austin Rammell, said Roger Self had been battling depression and anxiety. He said Self's daughter, Katelyn Self, made a reservation at the Surf & Turf simply to bring the family together to enjoy each other's company.

"This was a very loving, loving family," Brown said. "They really, really cared about each other."

She said Self treated his neighbors like family.

"When [my husband] was out on the road, Roger used to mow his grass; he used to cut his hedges. He didn't have to do that," Brown said. "This is a man who cared about his neighbors."

Surf & Turf Lodge announced it will host a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m. on Wednesday to honor those lost and pray for those recovering.

Venture Church announced it'll be hosting several public events for the community to come together at "The Hub," located at 800 East Main Street Dallas NC, 28034.

Wed May 23, 2018 @The Hub

Community Wide Event for High School and Middle School Students

6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Guest Speaker: Brody Holloway, Director of Snowbird Wilderness Outfitters in Andrews, N.C.

Purpose - A focused time of healing for the many high school and middle school students in the community that have been affected by this tragedy.

Contact: Chris Mintz, Associate Pastor of Children, Students and Administration (704) 813-6105

Thursday May 24, 2018 @The Hub

Venture Church Night

7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Q&A With the Lead Pastor of Venture Austin Rammell

Purpose – A time for the Venture Church family to work through the hard issues involved with the tragic event of the Self family.

Contact: Jonathan Pugh, Associate Pastor of Life Group and Church Partnership (423) 742-0709

Special Note: The Billy Graham Evangelistic Rapid Response Team will have counselors at this event.

Sunday, May 27, 2018 @The Hub

Three Modern Worship Gatherings

8:00 a.m. / 9:30 a.m. / 11:00 a.m.

Focus – Worship and Bible preaching led by the Venture Church Band and Austin Rammell with direct application to the Self tragedy.

Sunday PM May 27, 2018 @Dallas Park – 1303 Dallas Cherryville Highway

Venture’s Annual Spring Event

5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m.

Purpose - A time of fun and interaction for the community. Over 3,000 people attended last year.

Special Note: The Billy Graham Evangelistic Rapid Response Team will have counselors at this event.

Description - Venture's Ginormous Egg Hunt is now on Memorial Day Weekend at the Dallas Park Horse Arena. Bring the kids for 15,000 Stuffed Eggs, Free Food (Hot Dogs, Popcorn & Snow Cones). Massive Rock Wall, Giant Bounce House, Super Slide, Insane Obstacle Course, Your Favorite Superheroes, Local Firefighters & Ladder Truck, Baseball, Football & Soccer Challenges, Balloons, Face Painting & Crafts. All Food & Activities are FREE!

Contact: Chris Mintz, Associate Pastor of Children, Students and Administration (704) 813-6105

