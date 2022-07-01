100 Black of Greater CLT hosting health fair this weekend

The organization is partnering with different organizations in the area offering things like vaccines, COVID-19 testing, and a myriad of other resources.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the numbers are continuing to rise, 100 Black Men of Greater Charlotte says it's critical that we fight back against the current surge of covid cases.

"So many variants are starting to pop up all over the place," Jonathan Hill, vice president of communications with 100 Black Men of Greater Charlotte, said.

The organization will host a community health fair this weekend at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Activities League where it will offer resources like vaccines and COVID-19 testing.

"Mental health awareness education, sickle cell info, HIV and other STI testing, there will be a gambit of opportunities to be able to impact the disparities in the Black and brown communities," Hill said.

He said the demand is high for things like covid tests and vaccines and that alone tells them people are wanting to be safe and protect themselves.

Hill explained that’s why they’re offering more options and additional resources.

"We are expecting a really great turnout so far we have already had a lot of interest," he said. "There will be a very positive impact."

The organization is also planning to host a second event next month allowing people to come back and get their second or booster shots.

The event will kick at 10 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8.

Contact Tradesha Woodard at twoodard1@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

