13-year-old singer from Charlotte trains with Grammy-winning artist, thanks to Outschool

Ellis began taking classes remotely when the pandemic first began. It was a transition she said didn't come as easy, until she and her parents found Outschool.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The COVID-19 pandemic has altered the way we live and learn, connecting more people than ever remotely through the power of technology.

Outschool, an online learning platform, helped Kendall Ellis, a 13-year-old singer from Charlotte, connect with Gordon Chambers, a world-class vocal coach 600 miles away in Brooklyn, New York.

Chambers, a Grammy-winning artist, has worked with the likes of Aretha Franklin, Anita Baker, and more. He said he'd never thought of bringing his talents online prior to the pandemic.

"I had never thought about really doing anything like this," Chambers said. "So I ended up registering without school to do the classes. And Kendall showed up in several of my classes and she was very organized all the time. She would do her homework, she would prepare if I gave him the time and she would come in prepared but the ball and she really shone bright, you know in the classes."

"We went Outschool trying to seek other help and trying to help me understand that more," Ellis said. "And I just used that with all my homework. And that helped me so much and I could do that for my extracurriculars, too, with art, singing, modeling, acting, anything I wanted, and it just really helped me and it kept me occupied and I really liked it."

Chambers said he immediately thought about Ellis when asked to profile the best of what our school is, and the real hope and possibility of the Outschool platform.

He believes Ellis' dedication to the platform is about more than just learning how to sing.