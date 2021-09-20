1,500 animals have a forever home after Clear The Shelters campaign

WCNC Charlotte and 11 area shelters and rescues teamed up to make a difference to Clear The Shelters.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 1,500 animals now have a forever home thanks to month long Clear The Shelters campaign with NBC and area shelters and rescues.

The goal of the campaign was to make a difference in the animal community to help shelters and rescues adopt out all of their animals and raise money to support their shelter.

WCNC Charlotte and the TEGNA Foundation donated $1,000 to each shelter and $21,000 was raised across all 11 participating.

Animal control officials said the campaign comes at a time of year when they are at their busiest.

“Shelters across the country this time of year through the summer months are our fullest time, so Clear The Shelters could not come at a better time,” Melissa Knicely with Animal Care and Control told WCNC. “Every animal that gets adopted is creating space for another animal to come into our shelter, and so we just want to make sure that we are keeping up with the community demand for adoptions.”

CMPD Animal Care & Control was able to find new homes for 497 pets from Aug. 23 - Sept. 19.

While the Clear The Shelters campaign has ended, the need to help continues every day in the animal community. To adopt an animal or donate money, check out one of the area shelters and rescues:

Catawba County Animal Services

201 Government Services Drive, Newton, NC 28658

828-466-6814

CMPD Animal Care & Control

8315 Byrum Dr, Charlotte, NC 28217

704-336-7600

Cleveland County Animal Services

1609 Airport Rd, Shelby, NC 28150

704-481-9884 ext. 5

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement

1491 Business Park Court, Gastonia, NC 28052

704-922-8677

Humane Society of York County

8177 Regent Parkway Suite 103, Fort Mill, SC 29715

803-802-0902

Lancaster SPCA

Lancaster, SC 29721

803-398-1119



Lincoln County Animal Services

650 John Howell Memorial Dr, Lincolnton, NC 28092

704-736-4125