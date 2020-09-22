Join WCNC Charlotte for 2020 Heart Walk

The annual 2020 Greater Charlotte Heart Walk is going virtual this year on Sunday, October 11.

WCNC Charlotte's Sarah French and Brad Panovich will kick off the 2020 Great Charlotte Heart Walk virtually this year on October 11.

The pandemic is preventing thousands of people from attending in person, but the good news is you can join the walk wherever you are. More than one million walkers from across the country will lace up and walk at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 11.

For more than 25 years, people have gathered in uptown Charlotte to improve heart health, celebrate the heart and stroke survivors and walk with friends and family while raising money for the American Heart Association.

Sign up to lace up and say yes to health by registering to walk.