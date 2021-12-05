x
2021 USA National Miss Tar Heel State Princess using platform to donate toys to children in need for Christmas

Banks has a goal to collect 100 toys on behalf of her pageant platform "Blythe's BeYOUtiful HeART."
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A local pageant princess is using her platform to promote kindness this Christmas by donating toys to children at Atrium Health Levine's Children Hospital. 

Blythe Banks, 8, is the reigning 2021 USA National Miss Tar Heel State Princess and has partnered with Sweet Monroe's Bakery in their annual children's hospital toy drive. The toy drive is being held in eight cities throughout the nation and Charlotte is one of them. 

Banks has a goal to collect 100 toys on behalf of her pageant platform "Blythe's BeYOUtiful HeART."

"My platform is called Blythe's BeYOUtiful HeART. I make kindness coloring books and kindness t-shirts. And my coloring books and t-shirts are always telling about how important it is to be kind and how to be against bullying because you don't want to be bullying because you always have to spread kindness. Always help people in need and just always be confident in yourself," Banks told WCNC Charlotte on Sunday. 

As an effort to reach that goal, she is asking for those in the community to pitch in and help her. 

"I want people to donate so that the people in the Levine's children's hospital can have a good Christmas this year, and they can have lots of holiday cheer and put I can put smiles on their faces," Banks said.

Anyone looking to donate can drop off unwrapped toys at Dance U Studio or Harrisburg Elementary, both in Indian Land, South Carolina. Toy donations are being accepted until Dec. 15.

