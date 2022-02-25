x
Community

2022 Pride Awards: Breaking Barriers

WCNC Charlotte anchor Fred Shropshire was the emcee of the 2022 Pride Magazine Pride Awards, which honored Bank of America's Charlotte president.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A day of celebration and honors took place Thursday at Pride Magazine's 2022 Pride Awards luncheon.        

More than 400 business leaders attended the event inside the Westin Charlotte.

This year's theme was breaking barriers, focusing on economic inequities local minority-owned businesses face.  

This year's Pride Award honoree is Bank of America's Charlotte president Kieth Cockrell.

The 2022 nonprofit recipient is PEEP (Pride Educational Empowerment Program), which is dedicated to helping students of color overcome the racial wealth gap with a focus on wealth creation.  Donate to PEEP online

