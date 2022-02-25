2022 Pride Awards: Breaking Barriers

WCNC Charlotte anchor Fred Shropshire was the emcee of the 2022 Pride Magazine Pride Awards, which honored Bank of America's Charlotte president.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A day of celebration and honors took place Thursday at Pride Magazine's 2022 Pride Awards luncheon.

More than 400 business leaders attended the event inside the Westin Charlotte.

This year's theme was breaking barriers, focusing on economic inequities local minority-owned businesses face.

This year's Pride Award honoree is Bank of America's Charlotte president Kieth Cockrell.