24th annual Buddy Walk encourages getting out for a good cause

Proceeds from the walk support the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Saturday was a chance to get out to walk with a buddy and help a local Down Syndrome association.

The 24th Annual Greater Charlotte Buddy Walk saw plenty of people take laps around Jerry Richardson Stadium to support the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte. Funds raised go to specialized summer camps, family support groups, programming, and more.

The walk acts as the biggest celebration and fundraiser of the year for the association. More than 50% of the needed resources are provided by the walk. Fortunately, organizers told WCNC Charlotte Saturday was a big success.

"We had a great turnout. We reached our goal. Take a look around," said Marissa White, the program coordinator for the DSAGC.