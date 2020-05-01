EASTOVER, S.C. — Nine-year-old Colton Williams who died in a hunting accident in Orangeburg Thanksgiving Day was remembered in a special way this weekend.

On Saturday, the State Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) dedicated their youth hunting exercises in his honor.

Youth deer hunt honors Colton Williams

SCDNR

"Colton's family told (SCDNR) that he was such an avid outdoorsman. This is something that he would have loved to have seen done...an entire Youth Day hunt in his memory," Kaley Lawrimore, a spokesperson for the department, said. "He would love the fact that youth just like him are able to get the opportunity to go out and hunt, just like how he did."

Colton Williams of Orangeburg

Family and Friends of Colton

The youth hunting days are a part of the department's Take One Make One (TOMO) program which teaches safe hunting practices to youth who don't have experience hunting and may not otherwise get the opportunity to learn.

RELATED: S.C. boy who died in hunting accident to be remembered through youth hunting program

After completing an educational component, students are then paired with experienced hunters who will teach them and hunt with them.

Enoch Hansen has been in the program for two years and participated in Saturday's hunt.

"It's a good feeling just to see how nature is when you're out there," Hansen said.

Enoch and Steven Hansen (left to right).

Steven Hansen

His father Steven was with him. He says he's thankful to be able to share the experience with his son.

"I enjoy being out here with him. I enjoy, you know...making memories, bonding together," Steven said. "It's a good experience for both of us."

Five TOMO hunts took place across the state on Saturday in honor of Williams.

To learn more about the program visit the State Department of Natural Resource's website.